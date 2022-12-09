"He's a baller" - Dabo Swinney impressed with freshman receiver

Dutch Fork product Antonio Williams has quickly worked his way onto the two-deep depth chart for the Tigers.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Antonio Williams did not arrive at Clemson until the summer. Unlike many top-level prospects, Antonio did not have the benefit of coming in January to get a jump start on the playbook and college life in general.

But in a short amount of time, the reigning Mr. Richland County Football Player of the Year has landed on the Tigers' two-deep depth chart. In the win over Georgia Tech on Labor Day evening, Williams had four catches for 37 yards. In the win over Furman, Antonio had three catches for 39 yards.

Head coach Dabo Swinney has described Williams as "a baller. He's a natural."

Swinney has raved about Williams' route running and poise which are two qualities that will keep Williams in contention for significant playing time.