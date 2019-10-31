The first time Dabo Swinney saw his pink blazer it was in the summer at the Ladies' Clinic where his wife, Kathleen, presented Dabo with the colorful jacket.

Dabo broke out the pink blazer over the weekend for the Tiger Walk prior to kickoff with Boston College. He then wore it to his post-game news conference where he mentioned his wife purchased the blazer for $49 at an upstate Belk store.

After word of Dabo's plug made it to the corporate headquarters in Charlotte, officials with Belk announced it is making a $25,000 foundation to Dabo's All-In Team Foundation which was created by Dabo and Kathleen to help raise funds for breast cancer research and prevention. Proceeds from the clinic go to the foundation along with other non-profit endeavors which benefit the community.