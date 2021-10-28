Dabo brings the heat during radio interview

During his appearance at an Upstate Bojangles, head coach Dabo Swinney wrapped up a radio interview with a six-minute or so speech on the state of Tiger football.

PENDLETON, S.C. — During Wednesday's appearance at the Pendleton Bojangles where the All-In Team Foundation was presented a check for $5,000, Dabo Swinney and his wife Kathleen surprised customers at the drive-thru. Swinney also took time for a radio interview with 105.5 The Roar and the interview wrapped up with Swinney delivering a passionate speech on the state of the Tiger program.

Clemson has struggled this season, just 4-3 as the Tigers prepare for Saturday's game with Florida State. But Swinney's belief is that this year is a mere speed bump as the program will gain momentum in the coming years. Swinney also said the lessons learned from adversity this season will serve the program and the fan base well. In the past, when fans have complained that Clemson wins should have been more dominating, Swinney always let it be known that "winning is hard". Perhaps that answer will not fall on deat ears in the future.

Swinney also told the fan base through the interview that outside critics who suggest the program's best days are in the rear view mirror should not be treated as the final arbiter.

"They don't know our program and they definitely don't know these kids," Swinney said.