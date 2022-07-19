Dabo isn't worried about Clemson and the ACC is the world of reallignment

Dabo Swinney spent part of Clemson's Media Day discussing the world of college football and the role reallignment will play going forward.

CLEMSON, S.C. — College football has always had a lot of moving parts but the intensity of change has been off the charts with the Big 10 adding teams from the Pac-12 and the SEC already bringing in Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12.

So how will reallignment affect Clemson and the ACC? Tiger head coach Dabo Swinney says the answer to that question goes beyond one program and one conference.

“I think it’s a bigger question than just the ACC,” Swinney said.

“I’m not concerned at all. I’m just kind of like everybody else, where are we gonna be in two years or five years? As I’ve said a couple of times, I think most people know where college football is heading. It’s just a matter of when. Is it next week? Is it five years from now? Is it three years from now? I don’t really know, but I think most people that are really a part of this game can agree that ultimately, there’s gonna be a restructuring of college football. There’s gonna be a new governance structure at some point. I don’t think there’s any doubt of that.

“Where we’re right now is kind of like rounding second base and there’s a line drive and everybody’s kind of holding halfway to see if it got through. You either get on home or get back to second and go from there.”