Dabo named to Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch list

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney was recipient of the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year Award in 2011.

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is one of 19 head coaches who are on the midseason watch list for the Bobby Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year Award.

A former winner in 2011, Swinney is routinely a finalist for the award which is named after the legendary Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd. The Dodd Trophy was established in 1976 to honor a FBS football coach who has led his program to a high standard on the field while emphasizing three pillars of success - scholarship, leadership and integrity. Those three areas were the guiding principles of Bobby Dodd and those are the guidelines for being considered for the Dodd Trophy.

The midseason watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, taking into consideration each program's Academic Progress Rate (APR), current performance during the 2020 season and each coach's commitment to service and charity in the community.

"The Dodd Trophy is unique from other coach of the year awards considering it looks beyond just wins and losses on the football field," said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO & president.