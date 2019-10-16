Not every sideline rant is going to make the highlight reel or go viral.

But in Saturday's win over Florida State, Dabo Swinney and kicker B.T. Potter were all over the internet after Swinney was caught on camera ripping into his starting kicker who had just missed a 24-yard field goal.

It even got the attention of former Gamecock kicker Elliott Fry who tweeted "really bold move to try and ruin your kickers confidence in a cupcake game:.

On Tuesday, Swinney defended his actions saying every player is subject to being held to a certain standard. When Christian Wilkins drew a 15-yard penalty for a Heisman pose in the South Carolina game, Swinney laid into him on the sidelines.

“That is a part of coaching,” he said Tuesday, “knowing when to love them and knowing when to chew them. You know? That's just a part of coaching. They all need it, and they all need both. And they all get both here. They all get it, every single one of them,” Swinney said Tuesday.

“Ask Deshaun Watson if Coach Swinney ever chewed his butt. Ask Travis Etienne if Coach Swinney ever chewed his butt. Yeah, they all get it. A lot of it depends on who they are and sometimes you have guys come through here and you look for a chance to yell at them and you don’t ever get a chance to yell at them. It took me a while to yell at Trevor (Lawrence). I was so happy when I finally got to yell at Trevor. It was awesome. I was so excited because you don't get many opportunities. But yeah, that's just coaching."

Swinney related his discipline with what he received as a child growing up in Pelham, Alabama and how those principles are what guide him today with his own kids and his players.

You spend a lot of time together.Sometimes you have to put your arm around them and sometimes you need to kick them right in the butt. If you raise kids, you understand that. At least that's how I was raised. That does not mean I am right, it just what I believe in I didn't have timeout in my house. Not that there is anything wrong with timeout. But the Swinney boys didn't have timeout. To each his own. I just think in a (football) world like we are in, this is a bunch of men, it's competitive. Iron sharpens iron, right? If you ever watch iron sharpen iron, there are some sparks that fly and sometimes that happens. That happens player to player, coach to player, sometimes player to coach, that’s just kind of part of the world we live in.”