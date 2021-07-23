Dabo continues to voice his opposition to expanding the college football playoff

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney suggest the regular season might need to be shortened to 11 games if the college football playoff expands.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The second and final day of the ACC Kickoff was highlighted by Clemson's arrival at the preseason media gathering.

Head coach Dabo Swinney was a popular figure on Radio Row at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte.

Once he stepped on to the main stage, Swinney in his element, providing his opinions on a number of topics including his disapproval of college football playoff expansion which Swinney says is "inevitable".