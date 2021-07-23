Dabo continues to voice his opposition to expanding the college football playoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The second and final day of the ACC Kickoff was highlighted by Clemson's arrival at the preseason media gathering.
Head coach Dabo Swinney was a popular figure on Radio Row at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte.
Once he stepped on to the main stage, Swinney in his element, providing his opinions on a number of topics including his disapproval of college football playoff expansion which Swinney says is "inevitable".
Swinney says if that does indeed happen, one suggestion is to shorten the regular season which would lessen the physical toll an already demanding season takes on players.