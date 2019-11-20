On the day he turned 50 years old, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney was named one of 22 semifinalists for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award which is presented by the Maxwell Club.

Swinney won the award back in 2015. Former Auburn head coach and current Clemson graduate assistant Terry Bowden won the award in 1993 when he was in charge of the Auburn program.

Swinney's mentor, Gene Stallings, won the award during the 1992 season when he led Alabama to the national championship. Swinney was a wide receiver on that team

The formal presentation of the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award will take place at the Maxwell Football Club’s National Awards Gala on Friday, March 6, 2020.