A healthy rivalry exists between Beamer and Dabo

The two head coaches at the Palmetto State's two Power 5 programs are longtime friends who just happen to be the faces of their respective programs.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The intensity of the South Carolina-Clemson rivalry is unquestioned as is the the competitiveness of the two head coaches. But Dabo Swinney and Shane Beamer are longtime friends who were together Tuesday night for the first time since Beamer took over the USC program last fall.

They were among the seven Palmetto State head football coaches who were in attendance for "Coaches for Charity", the annual charitable event put on by former Air Force head football coach and Cheraw native Fisher DeBerry.