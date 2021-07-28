A healthy rivalry exists between Beamer and Dabo

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The intensity of the South Carolina-Clemson rivalry is unquestioned as is the the competitiveness of the two head coaches. But Dabo Swinney and Shane Beamer are longtime friends who were together Tuesday night for the first time since Beamer took over the USC program last fall.
They were among the seven Palmetto State head football coaches who were in attendance for "Coaches for Charity", the annual charitable event put on by former Air Force head football coach and Cheraw native Fisher DeBerry.
Swinney and Beamer talked at length about how the rivalry can be intense but respectful with both men openly rooting for the other - except on that Saturday after Thanksgiving.