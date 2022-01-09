x
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. gets behind the wheel at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The NASCAR Hall of Famer remains one of the sports most popular figures in the sport and he helped draw a sellout crowd to the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt still climbs behind the wheel occassionally with his most recent appearance coming in his annual Xfinity Series one-off, Back in April, he recorded an 11th-place finish at Martinsville Speedway in April. 

On Wednesday night, Earnhardt was at the North Wilkesboro Speedway where he finished third in a Late Model Series event. 

But his appearance was more than about simply competing. The track has been around since 1996 but hasn't been a part of the NASCAR schedule since 1996. However, the sellout crowd for Wednesday's race is proof there is still a market for racing at the .625-mile track and Earnhardt hopes his appearance can help spark a revival of activity at the track.

That activity is not limited to racing as festivals and concerts could play a role in the track's return to relevance. 

