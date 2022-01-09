Dale Earnhardt, Jr. gets behind the wheel at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt still climbs behind the wheel occassionally with his most recent appearance coming in his annual Xfinity Series one-off, Back in April, he recorded an 11th-place finish at Martinsville Speedway in April.

But his appearance was more than about simply competing. The track has been around since 1996 but hasn't been a part of the NASCAR schedule since 1996. However, the sellout crowd for Wednesday's race is proof there is still a market for racing at the .625-mile track and Earnhardt hopes his appearance can help spark a revival of activity at the track.