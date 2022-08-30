Dale Jr. finishes 3rd at North Wilkesboro Speedway race

The NASCAR Hall of Famer raced at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time in nearly 30 years, driving car No. 3.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — A revival for a racing legend's career - and a Piedmont Triad speedway.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. got back behind the wheel and finished in third place Wednesday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

He hit the track for Racetrack Revival's CARS Tour late model stock race.

It was his first late model stock car race since 1997.

He drove a No. 3 Chevrolet sponsored by Sun Drop, which is a tribute to the car he drove at the speedway back in 1993.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer held a question-and-answer session with fans on Tuesday. He said seeing the revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway means a lot.

"It was like it (the track) was speaking to you. Like, hey man, I got something left. I can be something. I can be a value to the motorsports industry. And I think we're seeing that come true today - that the track has a purpose," Earnhardt Jr. said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaking ahead of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway tomorrow. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/xuqHgX2hfC — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) August 30, 2022