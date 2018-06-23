There was a special guest at Spirit Communications Park Friday night.

A seven-time National League All-Star and a two-time MVP, Dale Murphy played 18 years in the bigs with the majority of his success coming with the Atlanta Braves.

Murphy threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Fireflies' game with the Lakewood BlueClaws.

His appearance may have inspired the home team as the Fireflies defeated Lakewood 9-1.

Murphy is no stranger to the Midlands. During his minor league days, Murphy played for the Greenwood Braves and recalls making a few trips through Columbia during road trips. Years later, Murphy returned where he spent time mingling with the Fireflies and also signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.

