Dan Radakovich set to become Athletics Director at Miami

He's spent the last ten years overseeing the Clemson Tiger athletic department.

CLEMSON, S.C. — It appears the Dan Radakovich era at Clemson is over.

According to several reports, Clemson's Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich is leaving Clemson to become the next AD at the University of Miami.

Miami has hired Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich as the Hurricanes’ AD, source told @ActionNetworkHQ, confirming earlier reports — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 8, 2021

After six season as the Athletics Director at Georgia Tech, Radakovich was hired by Clemson in 2012. Since taking over, he has been the driving force behind several facility enhancements, including the renovation of Little John Coliseum, the Reeves Football Complex, and McWhorter Stadium.

In 2017, he was named Sports Business Daily's Athletic Director of the Year at the Sports Business Awards.

Radakovich graduated from the University of Miami Business School in 1982 and started his athletic department career there.