Danny Lewis is leaving Heathwood Hall, will be named an assistant coach at The Citadel

Lewis will be reunited with his good friend and former coaching colleague Maurice Drayton who was recently named the new head coach at the Citadel.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After five seasons leading the Heathwood Hall football program, Danny Lewis is returning to the college ranks.

Lewis has been named assistant head coach/tight ends coach at The Citadel which last month hired Maurice Drayton as its new head football coach. Drayton and Lewis are former colleagues at The Citadel and S.C. State. Lewis has also been an assistant coach at Benedict and Newberry College.

New Story: Danny Lewis to Join Football Staff at The Citadel https://t.co/MLcUOrlklH — Heathwood Athletics (@AthleticsHHES) January 6, 2023