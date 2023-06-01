Danny Lewis is leaving Heathwood Hall, will be named an assistant coach at The Citadel

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After five seasons leading the Heathwood Hall football program, Danny Lewis is returning to the college ranks.
Lewis has been named assistant head coach/tight ends coach at The Citadel which last month hired Maurice Drayton as its new head football coach. Drayton and Lewis are former colleagues at The Citadel and S.C. State. Lewis has also been an assistant coach at Benedict and Newberry College.
Drayton is currently serving as assistant special-teams coach with the Las Vegas Raiders. His season wraps up Sunday and then next Thursday, Drayton is expected to be formally introduced as the Bulldogs' new head coach and that's when he is expected to announce his new staff.