Dante Reno commits to USC

Gamecocks land commit from 4-Star Class of 2024 Quarterback.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks landed their first big name recruit for the Class of 2024.

On Saturday, Four-star Quarterback Dante Reno committed to South Carolina, choosing the Gamecocks over finalists Virginia, Wake Forest, Kentucky, NC State and Purdue.

The 6-foot-1, 215 pounder from the Loomis Chaffe School in Windsor, Connecticut. He is the 18th ranked Quarterback in the Class of 2024. Last season, he completed 66% of his passes, throwing for 2,507 yards and 27 total touchdowns.

Reno is the son of Yale Coach Tony Reno. He is the first player to commit to the Gamecocks during the 2024 recruiting cycle.