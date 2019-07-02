Darius Rucker is well known for his singing, both as the frontman for "Hootie and the Blowfish" and his long solo career as a country artist. But now the PGA wants him to take a swing at working with them.

The golfing association announced Wednesday that Rucker has been named their "official Brand Ambassador," a newly created position.

So what does that mean?

Rucker will appear as a commentator on PGA TOUR live, on their digital platforms, and will appear in person at PGA Tour events. The company's also partnering up with him for Hootie and the Blowfish's upcoming reunion tour. The league will create a custom branded vintage t-shirt and hat line for that venture.

“I am so proud to be a part of the PGA TOUR,” said Rucker in a statement. “Proud they want me to be out there representing them in a different way. I've been friends with so many guys on TOUR and have done some really cool things with them over the years. It's going to be a lot of fun.”

Rucker, who went to college at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, is typically known as a Gamecock superfan. It's not uncommon to see him on the sidelines of football games, and if the team makes it to a big event (like the Final Four or the College World Series) you can bet he'll be there.

But he's a giant golf man too. For 25 years, he and his fellow Hootie bandmates have hosted the annual Monday After the Masters golf tournament in South Carolina. He's also in charges of the Darius & Friend Concert and Golf Tournament. In recent years, he's hosted a SiriusXM PGA golf show, and has competed in plenty of pro-am events.

“Darius has become synonymous with the game of golf, and we’re excited that his longtime friendship with the PGA TOUR will now inspire even more fans to Live Under Par,” said Tom Kuhn, Vice President Marketing of the PGA TOUR. “Welcoming Darius as a brand ambassador allows us to embrace Rucker’s passion for golf and interact with his incredibly passionate audience, and the PGA TOUR looks forward to helping grow golf and reach new fans through this partnership.”