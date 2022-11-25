Darius Rush is veteran of the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Growing up in Kingstree, Darius Rush is keenly aware of the intensity of a certain late November game.
After he signed with South Carolina. the C.E. Murray graduate spent the 2018 season redshirting. Now in his fifth year in the program, Rush is gearing up for his final chance at earning bragging rights at the expense of denying the Tigers an eighth consecutive win in the series.
While Rush is well-versed in the rivalry, starting quarterback Spencer Rattler is a rookie but after competing in the Oklahoma-Texas rivalry, the former 5-star prospect has a pretty good idea of what he can expect Saturday in the Valley.