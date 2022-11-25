Darius Rush is veteran of the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

South Carolina cornerback is a Kingstree native who understands the intensity of the Palmetto State rivalry.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Growing up in Kingstree, Darius Rush is keenly aware of the intensity of a certain late November game.

After he signed with South Carolina. the C.E. Murray graduate spent the 2018 season redshirting. Now in his fifth year in the program, Rush is gearing up for his final chance at earning bragging rights at the expense of denying the Tigers an eighth consecutive win in the series.