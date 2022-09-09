As NASCAR brings North Wilkesboro back on the schedule, Darlington Raceway continues to thrive

Two-time Cup champion and NASCAR Terry Labonte cranked up his Cup career in the 1978 Southern 500 but that is just part of his link to the Darlington Raceway.

Example video title will go here for this video

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Terry Labonte's success at the Darlington Raceway is a major part of his Hall of Fame career.

The two-time Cup champion made his first start on NASCAR's top series in the 1978 Southern 500. His first win came in the 1980 Southern 500 and his last win was in the 2003 Southern 500.

His second win at the Darlington Raceway would mark the final time the Southern 500 would be run on Labor Day weekend until 2015 when NASCAR resumed the long tradition of the Darlington Raceway holding court on Labor Day weekend.

With news that once abandoned and forgotten North Wilkesboro Speedway will host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, that is another sign the sport's older tracks can still have a place on the NASCAR schedule.

For the past two years, the Darlington Raceway has had two Cup dates on the official NASCAR schedule. Given Labonte's success in the Pee Dee, he is ecstatic the track which gave him several firsts of his career has returned to its twice-a-year destination on the schedule.