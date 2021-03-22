USC opens NCAA with Dawn Staley's 500th win

The team now advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

SAN ANTONIO — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley got her 500th career victory when Aliyah Boston and the top-seeded Gamecocks beat Mercer 79-53 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Boston had 20 points and 18 rebounds for South Carolina, which grabbed the lead for good when it closed the first half with a 16-5 run.

Victaria Saxton also scored 20 points in the Hemisfair Region game at the Alamodome.

It's a great milestone," Staley said about reaching 500 wins. "It means you've been in the game a long time and you've had some great players that have allowed you to get to this point."

Staley previously was a head coach at Temple in her hometown of Philadelphia.

The Gamecocks are one of the four one seeds in the tournament.