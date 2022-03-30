Dawn Staley named Coach of the Year by US Basketball Writers Association

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Dawn Staley has been named the 2021-22 National Coach of the Year by the US Basketball Writers Association.
The group announced Staley had won the award Wednesday that goes to the top coach in women's college basketball. She'll be formally presented with the honor at a banquet in St. Louis, Missouri on April 11.
This is the second time in the last three years Staley's won the award from the USBWA.
Staley's Gamecocks are currently in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the NCAA Women's Final Four. The team takes on Louisville Friday in the national semifinal game.
The Gamecocks (33-2) are in their fourth Final Four in program history, all of which have happened in the last seven years under Staley, and their second consecutive appearance. The Gamecocks are seeking their second national title to go along with the one they secured back in 2017.
The Gamecocks also made their eighth straight Sweet 16 during this same tournament.
USC has 12 wins over top 25 opponents this year, the most of any team in America, and has been winning those top contests by an average of 13.5 points.
Staley's players have also been recognized by the USBWA. Junior forward Aliyah Boston was a first team All-American while senior guard Destanni Henderson was a third-team All-American.