Dawn Staley named Coach of the Year by US Basketball Writers Association

It's the latest honor for Staley in her illustrious career.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Dawn Staley has been named the 2021-22 National Coach of the Year by the US Basketball Writers Association.

The group announced Staley had won the award Wednesday that goes to the top coach in women's college basketball. She'll be formally presented with the honor at a banquet in St. Louis, Missouri on April 11.

This is the second time in the last three years Staley's won the award from the USBWA.

The Gamecocks (33-2) are in their fourth Final Four in program history, all of which have happened in the last seven years under Staley, and their second consecutive appearance. The Gamecocks are seeking their second national title to go along with the one they secured back in 2017.

The Gamecocks also made their eighth straight Sweet 16 during this same tournament.

USC has 12 wins over top 25 opponents this year, the most of any team in America, and has been winning those top contests by an average of 13.5 points.