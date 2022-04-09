Dawn Staley sets the pace at the Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dawn Staley's last trip to the Darlington Raceway was in 2017 after her first national championship. That year, Staley was on the stage for pre-race festivities but her appearance Sunday put her at the front of the field for the Cook Out Southern 500.
Staley served as the honorary pace car driver, leading the field to the green flag for the 72nd running of the iconic race.
The reigning national coach of the year led the Gamecock women's basketball program to its second national championship back in April.