WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dawn Staley and other organizations held an event to honor grandparents for the important role they play in peoples' lives and in the community.

Many people gathered at the Brookland Baptist Banquet and Conference Center on Friday morning to have breakfast and take time to thank grandparents for everything they do.

Head Coach of the Gamecock Women's Basketball team, Dawn Staley, says she and Netlife have the event every year.

"We recognize the backbone of the families," said Staley. "It's in honor of my mother who passed away two years ago, who took care of her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She provided so much for the neighborhood children."

When grandparents walked through the door, they received a flower, which also represent Staley's mother's favorite flower. Staley says having this event helps to keep her mother's legacy alive.

During the event, the coach was able to sit and talk with grandparents about Gamecock Basketball, what's going on in the community, and about life. Many people were able to take photos with Staley as well.

"When I'm in there presence, they make me feel young again. They make me feel like they are looking after me," explained Staley.

While Dawn Staley is leading the event, WellCare, a manage care organization in South Carolina, is sponsoring the event. The organization provides medicaid manage care services and also medicare advantage plans for seniors in the state.

Urcel Fields, the Market President of WellCare, says it's important to recognize grandparents for everything they do.

"Grandparents play an essential role in the continuation of how kids are raised. I can think back to the grandparents that had a role in my life that allowed for me to be here today," said Fields.

With the partnership with multiple organizations, grandparents at the event were given Thanksgiving bags to help out for the big meal next week. This included a turkey, mac and cheese, sweet potatoes, and other trimmings.

Fields remembers going to his grandparents house everyday after school and spending quality time with them. He says he's grateful for everything his grandparents did, especially his grandmother, for inspiring him to be the person he is today.

Some of the grandparents in attendance at the event are taking care of kids on their own. Fields hopes grandparents who were at the event will walk away knowing how important they truly are and their sacrifice is appreciated.

"We know that sometimes it's challenging for them in this process when they're taking on kids in that second part of their life in their retirement years and to let them know that we're thinking about them, that we support them, and that our organization tries to do things in the community to generate that support."

