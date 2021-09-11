Dawn Staley, No. 1 South Carolina set for top five showdown vs. NC State

The Gamecocks tip off the regular season Tuesday afternoon vs. NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The time for talk is over for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks, it's now time to play some basketball!

The No.1 team in the Country will tip-off the 2021-22 season Tuesday with a top-five road matchup vs N.C. State.

Last season, the Wolfpack shocked the Gamecocks 54-46 at Colonial Life Arena.

With some Final Four experience, a stacked roster, and some new faces, Coach Staley is expecting a different result Tuesday afternoon.

"I think we do have a game plan in place that will help us win a ball game on the road, " Coach Staley said Monday. "I think you'll see a lot of storylines, a lot of competition against the upper echelon of women's basketball all through the season and how fitting is it that we'll get it started on the road playing against another top-five team,"