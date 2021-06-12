Dawn Staley reportedly a candidate for Portland Trail Blazers head coaching vacancy

The Gamecocks National Championship winning Coach is being considered for an NBA Head Coaching opportunity.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dawn Staley has reportedly drawn the interest of the NBA.

The Portland Trail Blazers are considering the National Championship winning Coach for their Head Coaching vacancy, this according to Shams Charania with The Athletic.

Sources: Among Portland Trail Blazers top head coaching candidates: Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, Univ. of South Carolina/USA women's coach Dawn Staley, Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni and Spurs executive Brent Barry.https://t.co/BSXe6jt45J — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2021

In her 13 seasons at Carolina, Coach Staley has led the Gamecocks to nine NCAA tournament appearances, including four trips to the Final Four and a National Title in 2017.