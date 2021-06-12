Dawn Staley reportedly a candidate for Portland Trail Blazers head coaching vacancy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dawn Staley has reportedly drawn the interest of the NBA.
The Portland Trail Blazers are considering the National Championship winning Coach for their Head Coaching vacancy, this according to Shams Charania with The Athletic.
In her 13 seasons at Carolina, Coach Staley has led the Gamecocks to nine NCAA tournament appearances, including four trips to the Final Four and a National Title in 2017.
Portland parted ways with their former Head Coach Terry Stotts after the Blazers' first round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.