As has become tradition under Will Muschamp, the Gamecocks were on the practice fields in the morning for their first day of preseason drills.

This Muschamp's fourth preseason in Columbia and while he has some talented newcomers on the field, reliable veterans such as as seniors Bryan Edwards, Jake Bentley and T.J. Brunson are just part of a group that has been those the August grind and they know what to expect. More importantly, they can be an example for those newcomers to follow, especially on those days when practices are just a little harder and a little longer.

USC will kick off the season August 31 in Charlotte against North Carolina.