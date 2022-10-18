DeAndre Hopkins ready for season debut on primetime

Hopkins is expected to take the field for the first time in 2022 after serving his six-week suspension.

PHOENIX — Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is pleased to be back playing on the field.

"Being out there, running routes and catching balls, it feels good,” Hopkins said. “Almost brought tears to my eyes, I love this game and love being around the players. Just being around them and seeing how happy they were to embrace me, it felt good."

It’s been a long time coming for both the Cardinals franchise and fanbase as Hopkins is set to suit up in the team’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Hopkins missed the first six games of the season due to violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. During his absence, the Cardinals offense has looked completely out of sorts and his return is a welcome sight. Although, Dhop knows it takes a team effort to win a football game.

"Obviously one person can't go out there and win the game,” Hopkins said. “But it does help having someone like me out there who can dictate a lot, dictate how defenses play us."

Hopkins spoke to the media for the first time since training camp and despite not playing an actual game since week 14 of last season, he feels confident in his ability to make an impact.

“I know I still got it,” Hopkins said. “I think people are more nervous about me being out there like my opponents, rather than me being nervous. I’ve been in the NFL for 10 years.”

Here’s to hoping this year is his best one yet as the Cardinals badly need production from an offensive unit that has been lacking since the start of the season.

The Saints and Cardinals will kickoff week 7 this Thursday at 5:15 p.m. inside State Farm Stadium.

