DeAndre Hopkins wins ESPY for Best Play

GLENDALE, Ariz. — DeAndre Hopkins is now an ESPY winner!

The former Clemson Tiger and current NFL All-Pro Wide Receiver took home the ESPY for Best play alongside his teammate Kyler Murray at the 2021 ESPYs.

The duo won the award for their 43-yard Hail Mary connection in Arizona's 32-30 victory against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 last season.

The Hail Mary is one of the most difficult plays to pull off in football. Over the past 10 seasons, just 9.7% of NFL Hail Mary tries were completed, according to ESPN.