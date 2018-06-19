It''s that time of year when watch lists for college football's national awards are released and also preseason All-America teams are announced.

USC's Deebo Samuel, who is a threat to score anytime he has the ball, has been named a second-team preseason All-American by Athlon. Samuel earned the award for both wide receiver and kick returner.

Samuel played in just three games last season due to injury. But in those three games, Samuel scored six touchdowns, including a pair of 97-yard kickoff returns. He caught 15 passes for 250 yards in 2017 and averaged 34.2 yards with three touchdowns on 19 career kickoff returns.

