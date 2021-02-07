Deebo holds youth football camp, talks NIL rule

Former Gamecock playmaker Deebo Samuel is a big supporter of the new NIL rule.

Former South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel was in Columbia Thursdsay holding a youth football camp.

Samuel is entering his third season with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers and after an injury plagued 2020 season, the second-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is excited about what lies ahead on the West Coast.

Looking back on his career, Samuel was named a First Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association who honored Samuel as a all-purpose back. Samuel not only was a scoring threat at receiver, but he also was explosive as a kickoff returner and he also scored touchdowns on the ground.

With Samuel's electrifying skill set, he would surely have quite marketable. With the new Name, Image and Likeness rule going into effect in a number of states including South Carolina, Samuel says he would have loved to have had the opportunity to earn some outside money. However, Samuel says it is great that today's college athletes can take advantage of the rule which was certified by the state attorney general after the NCAA announced state's can pass laws allowing athletes to earn money through the NIL rule.

"Man, it would have helped a lot," said Samuel.

"It's a good thing that it passed because not too many people know the struggles that athletes go through off the field. Like, when you get in the league, you're able to take trips with your friends. It's just giving them the ability to get a little bit of money and just go see the world a little bit more."