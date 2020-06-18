Deebo suffers a broken foot

After an electrifying rookie season in the NFL, former Gamecock All-American Deebo Samuel will have some work to do to get ready for his second season with the 49ers.
Samuel suffered a broken foot during a training session in Nashville and was schedule to undergo surgery Thursday, first reported by Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network.
The injury is called a Jones fracture. Samuel is expected back at some point early in the season.
As a rookie wide receiver, Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 359 yard with three touchdowns.
Samuel battled injuries during his career at South Carolina. Hamstring issues sidelined him for multiple games and his junior season ended after just three games when he suffered a broken leg.