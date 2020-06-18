Deebo suffers a broken foot

Former Gamecock playmaker Deebo Samuel has suffered a broken foot while training in Nashville.

After an electrifying rookie season in the NFL, former Gamecock All-American Deebo Samuel will have some work to do to get ready for his second season with the 49ers.

Samuel suffered a broken foot during a training session in Nashville and was schedule to undergo surgery Thursday, first reported by Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network.

The injury is called a Jones fracture. Samuel is expected back at some point early in the season.

As a rookie wide receiver, Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 359 yard with three touchdowns.