With the San Francisco 49ers on the bye this week, Deebo Samuel was able to come back to Williams-Brice Stadium and serve as the celebrity starter prior to the Kentucky game.

The former Gamecock All-American was chosen in the second round of April's NFL Draft by the 49ers. Through three games this season, Deebo is second on the team with 11 catches for 147 yards with one touchdown. The 49ers have gone 3-0 to start the season.

Before his celebrity starter duties, Deebo was on the field chatting with former teammates Jake Bentley and Michael Scarnecchia. He also spent a few minutes with his former positon coach Bryan McClendon.