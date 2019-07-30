Dennis Daley figures he's gotten the rookie jitters out of the way at least when it comes to practice.

The former Gamecock was a sixth round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in April. He is currently in Spartanburg with the rest of his Panther teammates who are competing at training camp. Daley says camp has been going well to this point where he doesn't really feel like a freshman, although back in May that wasn't the case.

"I actually don't feel like a freshman, I dealt with that back in OTAs (organized team activities) and mini-camp and stuff like that, when I was going through that phase and learning everything," Daley said.

"That's when I felt like a freshman all over again. Now I feel like I got it. I just have to master it."

Daley says back during his days at Ridge View High School, he never envisioned he would be competing for a job in the NFL when he first put on a Blazer uniform.

"Looking back when I was a Blazer, I never pictured being in this position," he said.

"I played football for fun in high school. I was pretty much told to play because I was too big. So I went out there and played for fun and it paid off. I'm glad I chose to play football."