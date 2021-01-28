Des Kitchings set to take NFL job

Carolina's running backs coach is set to join the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It appears that Shane Beamer will have another void on his coaching staff.

According to several reports Wednesday, Gamecock running backs coach Des Kitchings is set to join the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff.

A Wagener, South Carolina native, Kitchings joined the Gamecocks coaching staff in 2020 and helped tutor RB Kevin Harris, guiding him to a 1000 yard season and the SEC regular season rushing title.

Known for his recruiting ability, Kitchings was kept on Carolina's staff when Shane Beamer took over as Head Coach.