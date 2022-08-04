Former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson due in Houston for deposition Friday

Watson, who has been accused by 22 different women of sexual misconduct, has maintained his innocence.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEREA, Ohio — Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to return to Texas this week as part of his legal battle over accusations of sexual misconduct while living in Houston.

The video above is from related reporting.

WKYC-TV reports that Watson is scheduled to participate in depositions in two cases.

Multiple other depositions are expected to happen in June after the Cleveland Browns host their final mini camp.

The depositions come as a judge has also ordered the 22 women who had filed complaints against Watson to reveal their personal records by Friday.

Watson, who has been accused by 22 different women of sexual misconduct, has maintained his innocence.

"I never assaulted, I never disrespected and I never harassed any woman in my life," Watson said when he was formally introduced by the Browns back in March. "I wasn't raised that way. My mom and my aunties didn't raise me that way over the course of my life. That's not in my DNA. As far as the details of the things that they're alleging, I can't speak on that because there's an ongoing investigation. But in the future, once everything's resolved, I would sit down and love to talk about it."

The NFL, meanwhile, is conducting its own investigation into Watson’s conduct – which could lead to a possible suspension.

“We’re going to let the facts lead us, find every fact we can,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell previously said. “At least there is a resolution from the criminal side of it. Our investigation hopefully will have access to more information. We will speak to everyone who can give us a perspective.”