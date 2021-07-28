Deshaun Watson is at Texans camp for first day of practice

HOUSTON — Wednesday is the first day of Houston Texans’ practice and one of the biggest questions has been answered.
KHOU 11’s Matt Musil is at Texans camp, and so is Deshaun Watson.
Texans GM Nick Caserio deflected questions about it.
"From our perspective it's a day-to-day endeavor," the Texans GM said Wednesday morning. "Ultimately, we're going to do what we feel is best for the Houston Texans."
When asked if it was in the best interest of the Texans to have Watson around the team, Caserio said he was not going to get into that speculation.
"The most important thing is for us to do what we feel is best," he said.
According to the Associated Press, Watson wore his red No. 4 jersey over a gray hoodie with sweatpants as he went through individual drills with the rest of the quarterbacks as practice began. He chatted with teammates and coaches during breaks in the action.
In the first 11-on-11 drills at camp, veteran Tyrod Taylor at QB as watched from sideline.
On Sunday, Watson showed up at training camp, reportedly to avoid the $50,000 fine.
