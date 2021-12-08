Deshaun Watson frustrated with media attention and he let reporters know it at Texans practice

There's a lot of controversy around Deshaun Watson these days but the Texans quarterback doesn't seem to understand why reporters continue to film him every day.

HOUSTON — On Thursday before practice, Deshaun Watson asked Houston media members why they continue to focus on him during Houston Texans training camp.

“Why y'all all always filming me every day?” Watson said on his way to Thursday's practice. “It’s the same s--t.”

It's one of the first times he's interacted with Houston media members since the 22 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault — which he has denied — became public knowledge in March.