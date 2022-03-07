Destanni Henderson named Nancy Lieberman Award finalist

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women's basketball senior Destanni Henderson is one of five finalists for the 2022 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced today. It marks the third time in the last four seasons that a Gamecock has been a finalist for this award.



Henderson enters the postseason after earning spots on the All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Tournament Team. She is the Gamecocks' second-leading scorer at 11.3 points per game and hands out 4.3 assists per game. She has scored in double figures 15 times in 28 games and handed out five or more assists 14 times this season. Her 2.00 assist-to-turnover ratio is fourth in the SEC. Defensively, Henderson's ball pressure at the top of the defense has helped the Gamecocks lead the nation in field goal percentage defense (.330) and rank fourth in scoring defense (51.7 ppg).



A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 student-athletes in November, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in February and now just five finalists. This month, the finalists will be presented to Ms. Lieberman and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the 2022 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame's selection committee. Naismith Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, March 11 on hoophallawards.com.