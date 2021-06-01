Devonta Smith wins 2020 Heisman trophy, Trevor Lawrence finishes 2nd

Smith is the first wide receiver to win the award since Desmond Howard won it in 1991.

NEW YORK — For the first time in 29 years, a Wide Receiver has won college football's most prestigious award.

On Tuesday night, Alabama WR Devonta Smith won the 2020 Heisman Trophy, edging out his teammate Mac Jones, Florida Quarterback Kyle Trask, and Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

In 2020, Smith was unstoppable as he hauled in 105 catches for 1641 yards and 20 touchdown receptions.

This is the first time that a wide receiver has won the award since Desmond Howard won it back in 1991. It is also the first time since 2015 that a non-QB has won the award.

"Really, it just comes down to if you put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big.”



Lawrence finished second with 222 first place votes, Jones finished third, and Trask rounded out the top-four finalist.

Smith and the Crimson Tide take on Ohio State in the National Championship Monday night.