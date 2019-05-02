Devonte Holloman knows first hand how the South Pointe program is perceived.

When he was playing, his teammates included Jadeveon Clowney and newly crowned Super Bowl champion Stephon Gilmore.

The trio made their way to USC where they careers flourished. While Clowney and Gilmore are still in the league, Holloman's career was cut short in 2014 due to a neck injury suffered in a preseason game. At the time, he had one full season with the Dallas Cowboys under his belt.

Coaching was soon call. After one year as graduate assistant at USC, he joined the Beaufort coaching staff where he would eventually work his way up to being named defensive coordinator. In November of 2017, he was named the head coach and in his one season in charge, he went 5-6.

Now, he returns to his alma mater replacing former coach Strait Herron who won five state titles at the school.