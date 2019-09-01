Two days after Clemson captured its second national championship in three seasons, three juniors on the defensive side have announced they are turning pro.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, cornerback Trayvon mullin and linebacker Tre Lamar will now turn their attention to getting ready for the NFL Draft.

Lawrence, who did not play in the Cotton Bowl or the national championship due to a failed drug test, was named a First Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association last month.

He was a First-Team All-ACC selection with 44 tackles which included 7.5 for loss. He added three pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick. Lawrence also scored a rushing touchdown against Louisville from the Fridge Package.

Mullen was a Second-Team All-ACC pick and in the national championship game against Alabama, Mullen had six tackles, a sack and an interception as he was named the game's Defensive MVP.

Lamar was also a Second Team All-ACC selection as he recorded 80 tackles this past season.