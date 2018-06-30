It was two weeks ago when Dillon Hite finished second at the Carolinas Junior PGA Championship on Pawleys Island. Tbat finish punched his ticket to Louisville, Kentucky for his biggest test of his young career.

The Lexington senior will tee it up in the 43rd Junior PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club - the same course that has hosted three PGA Champioships, a Ryder Cup and two Senior PGA Championships.

Hite is looking forward to seeing how he stacks up against some of the best young golfers in the country, but he's also not putting any added pressure on himself to perform.

"I don't have really any goals right now," Hite said.

"i know that I need to play my best and if I get outplayed, then I get outplayed. I know you've got the best kids in the country going to one course and they're all playing the same course. So, if I get outplayed, I get outplayed. All I can ask for is I do my best."

Long term, Hite has a goal of playing on golf's top series and competing in the Junior PGA Championship is certainly an important step in that process.

"(It will) definitely be the next step that I need to take," Hite said.

"Because my ultimate goal is to make it on the PGA (Tour). In order to do that, you have to qualify in stuff, you have to play in big-time tournaments, get college coaches to look at you and you have to play some good golf."

The 43rd Junior PGA Championship begins July 31.

