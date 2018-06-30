A future star may have been born on the final day of competition at the Columbia Country Club. The Midlands Chevy Dealership City Golf Championship amateur finals group featured Eddie Hargett, Chase Fisher and Lexington's Dillon Hite.

The back nine would be interesting for this group. Eddie had the lead to start the day. He also birdied on his last hole to finish at two under tying for third.

Chase Fisher was chasing today as he finished tied for fourth as well.

But the young man of the day was Dillon Hite. The rising senior at Lexington High School shot a 69. He needed that to hold off Brent Roof who shot a 66 which was the best round of the whole tournament. Dillon finishes at four under to win this event by one stroke.

The 17-year-old also won the junior division title. He's the first to win the junior and amateur championships since former FMU golfer, Will Godfrey did it in 2011. Today was Dillon's day.

"I'm on cloud right now. I really am. Really didn't expect this coming out here, just tried to play some solid golf and just ended up winning," Dillon said. "I was trying not to choke too hard because I started to get some nerves in me, tried to keep the scores out of my head and once I started doing that I started putting on some golf shots and sometimes I had to scramble and make par."

Dillon says he idolizes Columbia native Dustin Johnson who is ranked number one in the world. DJ also won this event during his Dutch Fork High School days.

"Feels good knowing also that Dustin Johnson won it when he was a junior and not many juniors are able to win this tournament so it's definitely a good feeling to be able to be one of them."

Dillon has some time to become like Dustin Johnson. The next big event for Dillon will be the Junior PGA Championship at the end of July.

