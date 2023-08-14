Dillon Jones hosts Back to School Bash

The Weber State star and former WJ Keenan hoops standout is a two-time All-Big Sky Conference player.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunday was a homecoming for Dillon Jones.

The former WJ Keenan hoops standout and current Weber State star hosted a Back to School bash at WJ Keenan High School Sunday.

Kids not only got a chance to learn about hoops from Jones, but they also left with school supplies, T-shirts, and haircuts.

Jones says that it felt great to be back home, giving back to the Community that helped him become a star.

"When I was a kid, I went to events like this to make sure that I had school supplies," Jones says. "I hope they take away that no matter where you come from, you can come back home and give back.

Jones is the only player in Weber State History to have at least 1000 career points, 800 rebounds, 250 assists and 100 steals.

He says the lessons he learned while playing at WJ Keenan helped shaped him into the player and man he is today.

"If I didn't have the Keenan community, I wouldn't be where I am today, when I got to college it was really easy to accept coaching," Jones says. "Keenan really shaped me into who I am."

Jones is a two-time All-Big Sky Conference performer and a two-time All-District performer, including first-team honors in 2022-23.