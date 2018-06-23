Former Gamecock D.J. Swearinger is about to enter his sixth NFL season.

After stints with Houston, Tampa Bay, Arizona, the Greenwood native is about to enter his second year with the Washington Redskins.

With training camp just around the corner, D.J. took part in a little pick-up basketball game with his buddies. But this was no ordinary contest. Swearinger hosted his annual celebrity basketball game with former Gamecocks Pharoh Cooper, Mike Davis, Devin Taylor and Jared Cook joining Swearinger for a game to help benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands.

