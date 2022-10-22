D.J. continues to impress

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has answered the critics and doubters with a more than solid season so far in 2022.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson is about to host Syracuse in a game that will mark the first matchup at Death Valley where both teams are at least 6-0 or better.

A big reason for the Tigers' fast start in 2022 has been the play of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei who to this point of the season is looking much more confident than he did in 2021.

Head coach Dabo Swinney says the junior has more weapons around him both at the skill positions and up front on the offensive line.