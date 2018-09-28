USC BUCK D.J. Wonnum went down in the season opener with an injured ankle and has yet to be back in the lineup.

But things are tracking for the junior to return to the lineup after the Gamecocks' open date.

Wonnum's ligament in his ankle is responding well and that has made head coach Will Muschamp comfortable enough to give a timeline for Wonnum's return. Muschamp feels Wonnum could be back after USC's open date. That would mean the Oct. 27 game with Tennessee is the target.

"That's what I'm thinking," Muschamp said. "It'll be another month and we'll go from there."

