Doc Redman essentially has a home game this week.

A Raleigh native, Doc will no doubt have plenty of family and friends who will make the 90-minute drive to Greensboro to watch him play in this week's Wyndham Championship.

The former Clemson golfer is coming off a tie for 20th at the Open Championship, his first major as a professional. A few weeks ago, Redman was playing on the Canadian Tour, but a second-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit gave him temporary PGA Tour status and that has allowed him to have a very good chance of earning full-time status for next season.

The 2017 U.S. Amateur Champion, Redman essentially should be a senior in college and he feels any success he has this year will serve as a building block for his career.