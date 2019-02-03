Myles Tate scored a game-high 19 points to lead Dorman to a 46-39 win over Berkeley in the boys Class AAAAA state championship game Friday at the Colonial Life Arena.

The win gave Dorman a third consecutive championship.

P.J. Hall was held to four points but he did grab 10 rebounds and record three blocks for the Cavaliers.

Head coach Thomas Ryan, who played at Lexington, was presented with a commemorative game ball by his former high school coach Bailey Harris who recently stepped down as the boys basketball coach at Lexington.

In the girls game, Goose Creek rallied from an eight-point deficit to stun defending state champion Spring Valley 52-51.

Taylor Lewis scored a game-high 24 points for the Vikings. She also had nine rebounds. Ashley Williamson added 13 points for Spring Valley.

Ciera Shivers and Aniyah Oliver scored 12 points each to lead Goose Creek.