Dowell Loggains has been at Arkansas for the past two seasons with extensive NFL experience on his resume as well.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dowell Loggains is the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the South Carolina Gamecock football team. His hiring was formally approved by the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees Tuesday afternoon, where he received a three-year contract worth $1 million annually.

He replaces Marcus Satterfield, who left after two seasons to join the Matt Rhule staff at Nebraska.

In addition to the base salary, there are bonus incentives, which is standard in college athletics contracts.

For the past two seasons, Loggains has been the tight ends coach at Arkansas where he played quarterback. He spent 16 years in the NFL primarily as a quarterbacks coach, including seven seasons as an offensive coordinator.

Loggains spent 16 years in the NFL (2005-2020) with six different franchises, primarily as a quarterbacks coach, including seven seasons as an offensive coordinator. He served as either an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans (2010-13), Cleveland Browns (2014), Chicago Bears (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2018) or New York Jets (2019-20).

Loggains served as the New York Jets offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020.

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer is expected to talk about Loggains Wednesday when he meets the media to preview the start of Gator Bowl practice.