Drive-By retirement parade held for Benedict athletics legend Mary Davis

Dozens came out to a drive-by parade at Benedict College on Monday to celebrate Mary Davis, who is retiring after 47 years of service at the College.

On Monday, dozens came out to a drive-by retirement parade to celebrate the contributions Davis made to the College.

During her 47 years at the College, Davis was a key member of the school's athletic department. She was a member of the school's softball and volleyball teams during her collegiate years.

Since 1973, she has served in a variety of roles within athletics, including stints as a Tennis coach, Volleyball coach, and Athletics Director.

She was also inducted into Benedict's Hall of Fame in 2003.